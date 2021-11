1128ball

Walking outside in the winter can be challenging. So even though it feels like 24 degrees and my arthritic hip acts up in the cold, the sun shining makes all the difference. It was a lovely walk, enhanced by seeing several of these oversized ornaments along the way. Across the street from me is a housing development and someone places a big ornament in several yards. I imagine whoever it is gets permission first. And I didn't want to trespass to get a closer picture. It's just lovely.