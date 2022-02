0203fire

What was the

highlight of your Thursday? Mine was the Fire Department coming out to see why my smoke alarms were going off. No fire found, thank goodness, but they ripped out all 4 of my alarms to make them stop. My brother is stopping by to put them back in...they are hard wired...but I'm not sure he can reach one of them. I can't get ahold of my landlord and the Fire Dept. was pretty adamant that I have working detectors by bedtime.