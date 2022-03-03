Previous
Next
0303taxes by diane5812
Photo 3633

0303taxes

I take this same picture every year because it's noteworthy to me - Taking my tax info to my tax man. Tax time is always stressful for me and this year is going to hurt.
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
995% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise