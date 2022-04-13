Previous
0413snow by diane5812
Photo 3674

0413snow

The parking lot at church: winter will just not go away. This time last year the magnolias were in bloom.
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
