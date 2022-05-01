Previous
0501birthday by diane5812
Photo 3692

0501birthday

Went out to dinner with my brother and his family to celebrate his birthday. His present was a new game I purchased for his collection.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
