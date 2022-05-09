Previous
0509tree by diane5812
Photo 3700

0509tree

I stepped outside in 50 mph winds and a tornado warning to show that my tree FINALLY has buds.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...


