Previous
Next
0510turkey by diane5812
Photo 3701

0510turkey

Some turkey trotted over to church today. I told him to come back on Sunday.
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1013% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise