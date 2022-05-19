Previous
0519crabapple by diane5812
Photo 3710

0519crabapple

Is it hail? (Could be, as some places had golf ball size hail today). Is it snow? (No). It's the crabapple tree losing its blossoms, a week after they bloomed. :(
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
