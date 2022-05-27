Previous
Next
0527moonandvenus by diane5812
Photo 3718

0527moonandvenus

The waning crescent moon and Venus were so vibrant and beautiful in real life this morning. Picture doesn't do it justice.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1018% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise