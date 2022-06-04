Previous
Next
0604annual pic by diane5812
Photo 3726

0604annual pic

We took our annual family picture. Missing Sean, who is moving his family from San Diego to Auburn AL. So we included "flat Sean." :) This is the best we could do with 3 under 4!
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1020% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise