The kid who mowed the lawn took apart my gate to get his equipment through. He didn't replace the gate so I put it back together as best I could. I needed to add poles to keep the gate closed. Obviously not a long-term solution.
6th June 2022

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
