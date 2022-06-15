Previous
Next
0615birdbath by diane5812
Photo 3737

0615birdbath

The day has finally arrived! I'd been waiting for 2 people to even out the ground underneath my birdbath so that the water didn't slosh over to one side. I couldn't do it by myself. Son-in-law and daughter did it today! Simple pleasures.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1023% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise