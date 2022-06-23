0623whiteboard

The whiteboard in my garage has a lovely history. Katie and I used to create elaborate pictures by adding elements over time. But since she moved to FL, CA and now AL, it just serves as a place to keep track of how much shoveling of snow I do, along with the amount of debris I collect from our storm drains. ( I have saved the artwork Katie left me just before she moved and the little depiction of my family after my cat died). But Katie made sure that baby Reese created memories on the whiteboard, too, before they left for Iowa and eventually AL. Love it!