Previous
Next
0628list by diane5812
Photo 3750

0628list

Along with general cleaning, I crossed off 2 things on my list of things to do before surgery - get a haircut and remove throw rugs.
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1027% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise