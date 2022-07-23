Previous
0723rain by diane5812
Haven't had a soaking rain all summer. Wish it lasted longer. we really need it. I am up to 4,000 steps a day...went for a little walk before the rain.
Diane Marie

I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
