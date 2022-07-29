Sign up
Photo 3781
0729leftside
Another momentous moment in my hip
replacement journey - sleeping on my left (surgical) side. Still have to be gentle about it but it makes a big difference in the quality of sleep! Sorry for the blur….
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
