Previous
Next
0729leftside by diane5812
Photo 3781

0729leftside

Another momentous moment in my hip
replacement journey - sleeping on my left (surgical) side. Still have to be gentle about it but it makes a big difference in the quality of sleep! Sorry for the blur….
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1035% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise