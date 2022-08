0820drain

I love walking through this

neighborhood because of the tree canopy and shade. I haven't been able to walk this far since last year. This broke my heart, however. A sewer drain clogged with debris, which contributes to the green algae that covers our lakes and ponds. That's why I am proud to say that I have signed up to keep the two drains in my neighborhood cleared of stuff. I report every quarter what, and how much, I've collected.