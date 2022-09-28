0928bradley

I was going to post a different picture today. But there is no denying that this represents my mood today. I have been in a funk for awhile. Reliving my life and wondering, "What if….?". This is one of those life questions. Meet Bradley, my high school love. I broke up with him to date Kevin for 6 years, only to have him call off our wedding 1 week before the big day. Bradley died about a decade after this picture, taking his home made plane up for its first flight. He didn't have a mean bone in his body and I shed tears today in memory of what we had and how sorry I was for breaking his heart.