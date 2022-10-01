Previous
Next
1001clothes by diane5812
Photo 3845

1001clothes

Turned the heat on to take the chill out of the house so it must be time for migration. My winter clothes coming up from downstairs and my summer clothes going down to storage. And I was doing the same thing 2 years ago today.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1053% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise