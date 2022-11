1115gas

Sitting in my car on a cold and snowy day waiting for the gas company to show up at work and check for a leak. Contrary to everyone else, I have been smelling gas since they installed our new gas stove. I finally called to have Xcel Energy come check it out and they told me to leave the building and go wait outside for them. Our new stove has a leaky valve stem. I am vindicated. My nose is like the canary in the mine! Between marijuana smoke at home and the gas at work, my nose is exhausted.