Previous
Next
1209pageant by diane5812
Photo 3914

1209pageant

Rack #1 for this Sunday's Children's Christmas pageant. No small production. Baby doll Jesus is on hand in case the real 4 month old Cora isn't cooperative. :)
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1072% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise