0303snow by diane5812
0303snow

So.Much.Snow.
The parking lot should go up to the tree line. We are 31" above normal so far this winter. - 71.4 inches.
3rd March 2023

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
