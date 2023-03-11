0311sleepover

Previous
I have my grandsons, ages 4 and 2, for their first official sleepover at Mummu's house. We made ice cream and are now watching Minions 2 in my "magic bed" (the head and foot elevate) while eating our ice cream.
