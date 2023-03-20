Previous
Next
0320puzzle by diane5812
Photo 4015

0320puzzle

It's fitting that I finished this dang puzzle on the first day of spring. I typically work on one puzzle a year, during the winter when it's too cold and snowy to be outside.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise