0323scar by diane5812
Photo 4018

0323scar

I am sick and in bed (bad salmon?) so you get a look at what my hip replacement scar looks like after 9 months.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1100% complete

