0408eggs by diane5812
Photo 4034

0408eggs

I got to dye Easter eggs with both my niece and her family and my daughter and her sons. I'm not sure why the boys are motioning like that….they're boys. What else can I say?
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1105% complete

