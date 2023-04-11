Previous
0411ritual by diane5812
Photo 4037

0411ritual

Another day,
another day getting my car worked on. The semi-annual ritual of getting my tires swapped. You would think it would be safe when it is 80 degrees out to take my winter tires off but of course I just heard we may get snow next week. :(
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1106% complete

