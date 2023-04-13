Previous
0413dinner by diane5812
Photo 4039

0413dinner

I babysat the munchkins tonight. Jack was being a putzy eater. For example, he took each raspberry and made a hole with his finger big enough to stuff it with a blueberry before he would eat it. I'm just glad he ate it.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
