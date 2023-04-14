Previous
Next
0414window by diane5812
Photo 4040

0414window

It's a happy day! It's been 157 days (Nov. 8) since I was able to open my window or pull up the blinds to let the light in.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise