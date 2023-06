0620paint

We are having 3 offices painted and new carpet put in next week while I am on vacation. This room was PACKED with stuff. LOTS of books on 2 bookshelves. Lani packed up her valuables on Monday and I did the rest of it today. Someone who stopped by the church helped me move the big furniture. It was a lot of work. And it isn't even my office. And it is so hot today. Not in a good mood.