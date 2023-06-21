Previous
0621summer by diane5812
Photo 4108

0621summer

Jack's perfect first day of summer. Playing in a splash pad with 2 of his friends from daycare and a chocolate ice cream cone. Living his best life!
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
