I have been a bit blue lately. Thom has been gone for 11 years and some days still seem incredibly lonely and difficult without him. Today was one of those days. My vacation started Friday afternoon and I suppose I just miss having someone to share a vacation with. That being said, the universe (or Thom) sent me this cute message as I renewed my virus protection and it asked me to restart my computer. I chuckled. :)