Previous
0627annie by diane5812
Photo 4114

0627annie

I'm on vacation this week. This is Annie, my brother's dog. She is wondering where her breakfast plate is. She will be stuck like glue to me for the next 10 days.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1127% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise