Photo 4114
0627annie
I'm on vacation this week. This is Annie, my brother's dog. She is wondering where her breakfast plate is. She will be stuck like glue to me for the next 10 days.
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
