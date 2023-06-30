Sign up
IMG_5114
Sara helped me pick up a motorized recliner from a couple from church who were downsizing. (I don't usually have a sheet on my couch or a dog bed - those are there only while I dogsit Annie). It's lovely.
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
John Falconer
ace
Lovely.
July 1st, 2023
