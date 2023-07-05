Sign up
Photo 4122
0705annie
It's been an interesting 10 days Annie. I know you are happy to be going home but you have to admit that you got a lot of attention staying with me!
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
1
0
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
GaryW
And I'll bet Annie enjoyed the attention!
July 6th, 2023
