Previous
0705annie by diane5812
Photo 4122

0705annie

It's been an interesting 10 days Annie. I know you are happy to be going home but you have to admit that you got a lot of attention staying with me!
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
And I'll bet Annie enjoyed the attention!
July 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise