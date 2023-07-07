Sign up
Photo 4123
0707deer
On this, the 1 year anniversary of my hip replacement, we had a couple of visitors at church. I only got a picture of one of them. Sorry for the quality - it was taken thru a screen window.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
