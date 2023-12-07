Previous
1207wrapping by diane5812
Photo 4276

1207wrapping

My brother came over to wrap his daughter's Christmas gifts that he is storing at my place. Have you ever wrapped a piano?
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1171% complete



Photo Details

