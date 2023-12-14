Previous
1214haircut by diane5812
Photo 4283

1214haircut

A fresh haircut on a beautiful 50 degree, sunny winter day. Love it! Unfortunately this will probably be my next to last haircut before chemo takes it all.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
