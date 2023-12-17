Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4286
1217closet
Isolating as best I can before my surgery this week so I don't get sick and they have to postpone it. So didn't go to church and worked on clearing out closets to give daughter and her family space when they come for a visit at the end of the month.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
4286
photos
4
followers
4
following
1174% complete
View this month »
4279
4280
4281
4282
4283
4284
4285
4286
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
GaryW
Decluttering! Such fun...and for me, was much needed!
December 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close