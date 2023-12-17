Previous
1217closet by diane5812
1217closet

Isolating as best I can before my surgery this week so I don't get sick and they have to postpone it. So didn't go to church and worked on clearing out closets to give daughter and her family space when they come for a visit at the end of the month.
17th December 2023

Diane Marie

@diane5812
GaryW
Decluttering! Such fun...and for me, was much needed!
December 17th, 2023  
