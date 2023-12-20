1220ken

This is my view from my work computer. Ken, an elderly fella, lived in that house that I looked at every day. He would walk in our parking lot with his walker and I would go out to chat with him. The last time I saw him he was sitting in his driveway with his son on a day this fall that I was moving all the dirt for the church's playground project. I went over and visited with them. I'm so glad I did. I saw a bunch of emergency vehicles at their house last week and learned today that Ken died that day. I will miss his presence in the neighborhood. He had such an interest in my life and would always ask about my family. Rest in peace, Ken. You are missed.