This is my view from my work computer. Ken, an elderly fella, lived in that house that I looked at every day. He would walk in our parking lot with his walker and I would go out to chat with him. The last time I saw him he was sitting in his driveway with his son on a day this fall that I was moving all the dirt for the church's playground project. I went over and visited with them. I'm so glad I did. I saw a bunch of emergency vehicles at their house last week and learned today that Ken died that day. I will miss his presence in the neighborhood. He had such an interest in my life and would always ask about my family. Rest in peace, Ken. You are missed.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Diane Marie

