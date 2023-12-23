Previous
1223phil by diane5812
Photo 4292

1223phil

Went to visit my sister-in-law this morning. She's walking like a champ after getting her hip replaced yesterday. We are having quite the Christmas this year.
23rd December 2023

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1175% complete

Dorothy ace
I’m truly amazed! Good for her!
December 23rd, 2023  
