Photo 4292
1223phil
Went to visit my sister-in-law this morning. She's walking like a champ after getting her hip replaced yesterday. We are having quite the Christmas this year.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
1
0
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
4292
photos
4
followers
4
following
1175% complete
Dorothy
ace
I’m truly amazed! Good for her!
December 23rd, 2023
