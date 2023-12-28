Previous
1228friends by diane5812
Photo 4297

1228friends

Lunch with 3 of the loveliest people I know. The lady in blue even paid :The waitress was nice enough to take the picture but I couldn't call her a good photographer.:)
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1177% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise