Previous
Next
0101bauer by diane5812
Photo 4301

0101bauer

Heartbroken.Totally. Bauer, my daughter's family's bestest dog EVER, was relieved of his cancer pain in the comfort of his living room surrounded by his loved ones. You added so much to our lives. Run pain free, buddy. We love you.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise