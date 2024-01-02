Previous
0102phil by diane5812
Photo 4302

0102phil

Sister-in-law, Phil, had us all over for breakfast. Created while she is still healing from hip surgery! Delicious, as usual. Baby is in his bouncy chair on the floor.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise