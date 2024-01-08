Previous
0108snowsweeper by diane5812
Photo 4308

0108snowsweeper

I tried out my Christmas present today - a battery snowsweeper. The snow was too wet for it to work. (:
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise