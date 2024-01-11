Previous
0111grandkids by diane5812
Photo 4311

0111grandkids

I was given this picture frame as a Christmas gift. Perfect for my 4 grandkids.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1181% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise