0112dentalwork

You are advised to have dental work done before chemo so my daughter made me an appointment where she works - dental clinic at the University. So many blessings today- bad weather held off so we could get there, my daughter's care of me, needed an oral surgeon to work on an issue with one tooth and one was in the office and available so I didn't have to come back another day! The tooth is still questionable but for now it is just wait and watch. One less appointment to have to worry about before chemo starts in a week and a half. So many blessings.
