Previous
Photo 4314
0114gameday
Much needed game day. Takes my mind off of upcoming surgery and chemo.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
0
0
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
