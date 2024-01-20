Previous
0120couch by diane5812
Photo 4320

0120couch

Went couch shopping with my brother and sister-in-law. It's good to get out of the house. That's what they ended up buying.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
Photo Details

