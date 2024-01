0123gifts

Kind lady at church gave me these self-care gifts with the instructions to either open them all at once or open them one at a time on days when I need a pick-me-up. I'm going to try to keep them as gifts on my not so great days. She also gave me a card which I opened that had stamps and a variety of gift cards for me to use myself or to give caretakers I wish to thank. How thoughtful is this whole thing?